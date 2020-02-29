Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,151 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $64.63. 2,203,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

