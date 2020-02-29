Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $68,194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after buying an additional 481,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $40,394,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $131.19. 4,069,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,387. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

