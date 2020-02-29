Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.47 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.72 ($0.06), approximately 1,456,865 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5,630% from the average daily volume of 25,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.76 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

About Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

