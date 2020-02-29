Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Metlife makes up approximately 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Metlife were worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,689,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $42.72. 13,640,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,884. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

