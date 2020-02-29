Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,266,000 after purchasing an additional 571,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

NYSE MS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 36,978,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,451,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

