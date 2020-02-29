Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. State Street comprises approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,875. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

