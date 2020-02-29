Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 4.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,696,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,829,037. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

