Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $25.19 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 4.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.72. 6,787,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,192. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

