Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,539 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 231,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 127,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

NYSE ZBH traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $136.15. 2,473,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

