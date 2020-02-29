Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 2,739 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $6,626,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. 3,446,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $78.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.