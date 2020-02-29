Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 82,473 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 82,473 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 868.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 262,649 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

QCOM traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,842,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,046. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

