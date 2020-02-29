MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,492. MBIA has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
About MBIA
