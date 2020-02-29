McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $7.85 on Friday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,284,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.