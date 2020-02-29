Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $29.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.95 million to $30.86 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $29.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $138.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.63 million to $138.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 135,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,056. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

