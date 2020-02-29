Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,906,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,944. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

