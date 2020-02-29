Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

MRSN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 854,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

