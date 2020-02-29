Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will report sales of $180.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.83 million to $183.90 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $177.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $748.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.03 million to $753.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $786.44 million, with estimates ranging from $750.93 million to $807.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MESA. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MESA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 329,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.81. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 125,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 510,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.