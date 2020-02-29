MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $4,239,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $9,937,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGP. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

