MineBee (MB) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.21 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. MineBee has a market capitalization of $59.21 million and $3.19 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MineBee token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02446868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00130651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

