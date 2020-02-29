MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $34.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $35.77 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $145.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $155.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

MIXT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 584,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.