MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $34.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $35.77 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $145.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.40 million to $155.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

MIXT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 584,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $299.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

