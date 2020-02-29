Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1064686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.