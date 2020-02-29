National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.94

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 279674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGHC. ValuEngine raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get National General alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of National General by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 924,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 377,173 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,602 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National General during the 4th quarter worth about $4,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National General by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National General by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 175,405 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National General Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.