National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 696,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,400. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -187.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

