New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Shares of 9,600 Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 815,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,314. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

