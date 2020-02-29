New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $617,000 Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ICU Medical by 15.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ICU Medical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,966.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.81. 305,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,652. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

