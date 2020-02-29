New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,214,905 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,630. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,849. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

