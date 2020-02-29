Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,808,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for approximately 4.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $122,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 76,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $44.63. 20,170,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,804. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,537. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

