Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,552,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,466. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

