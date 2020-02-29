Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.15. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,905,093 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 146,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
