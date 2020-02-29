Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.15. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,905,093 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 146,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

