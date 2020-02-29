Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 36,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

