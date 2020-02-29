Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.84. 2,919,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

