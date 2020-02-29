Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,981,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,800. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Motco raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.