Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. 4,826,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,372. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

