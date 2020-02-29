Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ODT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 130,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $992.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 65,344 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

