Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,060. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

