OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

ONE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 477,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,058. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.