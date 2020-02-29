Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,682 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2,981.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,426,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,724. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

