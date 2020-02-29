Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million.

Shares of ORTX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. 1,866,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,564. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.