Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,933. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 646,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

