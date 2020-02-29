Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORN. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 180,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.58 million. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Orion Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 645,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

