Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,445.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

OTIC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 213,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,014. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $96.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

