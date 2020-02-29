Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,461 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.64% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

PTSI stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

