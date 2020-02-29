Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NN by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NN by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NN by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NN alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,304. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $334.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.