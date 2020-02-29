Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Commerce makes up 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Bank of Commerce worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOCH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 53,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,000. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

