Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.99% of LCNB worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter worth about $2,167,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 51.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.60.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

LCNB has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

