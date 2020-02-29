Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,540 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manitex International by 229.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manitex International by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Manitex International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. Manitex International Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

