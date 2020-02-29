PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.46

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 1220532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.