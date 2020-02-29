Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down to $61.51

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.16, but opened at $61.51. Papa John’s Int’l shares last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 64,660 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $2,398,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

