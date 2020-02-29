Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.51

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 3668865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 161,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

