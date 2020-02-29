Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.73.

PK traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,665. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

